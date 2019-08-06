Met Éireann issue weather warning for Louth

Met Éireann have issued a weather warning this afternoon for a number of counties, including Louth.

The Status Yellow warning issued is a thunder warning for Louth, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Met Éireann expect "heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening with a risk of localised flooding" in the affected areas.

The warning is valid until 9 pm tonight.