Plans lodged with Louth County Council for 14 new houses in Tallanstown
Site located at Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Co Louth
Planning has been lodged with Louth County Council to develop 14 new houses in Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Co Louth.
The application lodged with the Council by Clermont Park Enterprises Ltd on August 2, seeks to build 14 two-storey houses in two blocks. Each block would contain seven houses.
Of the 14 planned houses, four are four bedroom units, six are three bedroom and four are two bedroom units.
A decision is due on the application by September 26.
