Bridge Street in Dundalk to close for number of hours this Friday

Louth County Council have announced that Bridge Street in Dundalk will close for a period of time tomorrow, Friday August 2, due to ongoing road works and to facilitate a funeral.

The Council says that Bridge Street will be closed from the junction with Patrick Street to the junction with Castletown Road on Friday morning from 10.45am to 12.45pm.

A diversion will be in place via Patrick Street, Philip Street and Castletown Road.