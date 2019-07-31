Louth County Council refuse permission for temporary signage on protected structure

Louth County Council have refused retained planning permission for the erection of temporary signage to the front elevation of protected structure D199, the old Queen's Hotel at the junction of Earl Street and Crowe Street in Dundalk.

The former Queen's Hotel is a protected structure, dating back to 1772. It is an eight-bay four-storey over basement with attic that was remodelled some time around 1865, according to Louth County Council's record of protected structures.

The application was made in June by Catherine Fee, with the decision to refuse planning permission made on July 25.

In its decision Louth County Council said that "it is considered that the signage is inappropriate having regard to its excessive scale, its prominent position in the streetscape and the use of inappropriate materials.

"Notwithstanding the presence of the steel support structure on the northern facade of D199 which itself detracts from the building and from the ACA, it is considered that the addition of the large plastic banner signage further adds to the clutter of the building, detracting from the building itself and detracting from the character of the area.

"To grant permission to retain the signage structure would therefore contravene Objective 9 and CH 10 in the Dundalk and Environs Development Plan 2009-2015 and would be contrary to the proper planning and development of the area."