'Overgrown weeds making Dundalk unsightly and blocking road and traffic signs' - TD

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has contacted Louth County Council regarding overgrown weeds and grass in Dundalk; which are making the town unsightly while also creating a safety hazard by obstructing road and traffic signs.



“I’ve noticed in recent months and have been contacted by constituents about overgrown weeds and grass in the area. The Newry Road Bridge, The Laurels, The Ardee Road seem particularly bad, but I know the problem is county-wide. Overgrown weeds and grass are surely harming the chances of Louth towns in the Tidy Towns competition, as well as being a hazard by blocking road and traffic signs.”



“The issue of weed killer has become a hot topic, with expensive court cases being taken against weed killer companies. This week Austria banned glyphosate, a controversial herbicide in ‘Roundup’ weed killer, which is believed to be harmful to humans.”



“I know Dublin City Council are currently trialling alternative weed killing methods to glyphosate, such as a hot foam known as ‘Foamstream’ with no chemicals, and a method known as ‘New way’ spray which uses vinegar. If these are found to be successful there is no reason they can’t be rolled out to Local Authorities across the country.”