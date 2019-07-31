Irish Water: Louth Boil Water Notice due to 'inadequate chlorination'

Irish Water have revealed to the Democrat that they cannot confirm when the Boil Water Notice (BWN), issued for parts of mid-Louth yesterday, will be lifted.

They also added in a statement that it was necessary to issue the Boil Water Notice due to "inadequate chlorination of the public water supply".

The statement from Irish Water reads:

“Irish Water carry out regular testing and monitoring of all public water supplies in Ireland in accordance with the European Union Drinking Water Regulations 2014. This sets out the drinking water parameters that are to be tested, how often they are to be tested for, and the acceptable limits for each parameter.

“This BWN for the Tallanstown Public Water Supply was put in place as a precaution following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

“Irish Water is currently assessing the performance of the Tallanstown Water Treatment Plant. Following the completion of this assessment, any necessary works will be identified and carried out. At this time, it is not possible to provide a timeline for the resolution of this issue.

“Additional information and advice is available at Boil Water Notices or by calling Irish Water’s 24-hour customer care line at 1850 278 278. Updates are available at Water Supply Updates”