REPORT: Sister of Irene White launches legal proceedings against husband

The sister of Irene White, Anne Delcassian, has launched legal proceedings against her husband Alan White.

According to a report in The Sun today, papers were lodged on Friday in The High Court in a case relating to a financial matter from a number of years ago.

Top human rights lawyer Kevin Winters is representing Anne Delcassian.

Two men - Anthony Lambe and Niall Power - were both imprisoned for their roles in the murder of Irene White.