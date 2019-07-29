153 derelict buildings identified in urban areas in Louth

153 derelict buildings have been identified in urban areas in Louth by the GeoView Residential Buildings Report for Q2 2019.

The report also shows that 725 new dwellings were added to Louth’s residential building stock in the twelve months to June 2019.

Along with the 725 new dwellings, a further 568 residential buildings were under construction in Louth in June 2019. The report was compiled from the GeoDirectory database, jointly established by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSi) to create and manage Ireland’s only complete database of commercial and residential buildings,

Nationally, 24,773 new residential dwellings were added to the GeoDirectory database the past twelve months, representing 1.2% of the total national residential housing stock. The vast majority of these addresses were located in urban centres and on the east coast.

There were 1,572 residential property transactions in Louth in the twelve months to April 2019, with an average price of €214,758. 29.5% of these were for new properties. Drogheda is the town with the highest average property price in the county.

Nationally, the average house price in the twelve months to April 2019 was €289,146, an increase of €15,940 or 5.8% on the 2018 figure. Once Dublin is excluded, the average house price is €214,679.

Only three counties recorded prices higher than the national average. These were Dublin (€432,327), Wicklow (€341,217) and Kildare (€297,356), while Meath, Cork, Kilkenny, Galway and Louth were the only other counties to record average prices over €200,000.

In terms of vacancies, the vacancy rate in Louth in June 2019 stood at 3.7%, lower than the national average of 4.8%.