Dundalk Stadium confirms plan to replace all-weather surface

Dundalk Stadium has confirmed that it is to undertake the replacement of the artificial horseracing surface at its Racecourse Road track with the installation of an all-new all-weather surface, work on which will be carried out next year during the months of April, May and June 2020.

As recommended by track consultants, and as an additional measure intended to add further body and elasticity to the existing track surface, some 54 tonnes of extra fibre will be added to the track. This work will be completed in August this year, well ahead of our fixture on 20thSeptember when the Autumn Winter racing programme is scheduled to commence.

Martin Collins Enterprises – a recognised world authority in the supply of all-weather racing surfaces – has been appointed to manufacture and supply the Polytrack synthetic surface and carry out the track replacement and fibre replenishment work.

Stressing that the overarching objective influencing every aspect of the project was to ensure that Dundalk Stadium retains its position as one of Europe’s premier all-weather horse-racing venues, its Chairman, Leo McCauley said: ’our goal throughout has been to provide an artificial surface that, on completion, will be amongst the finest in the world’.

Speaking following the annoucement, Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Horse Racing Ireland said: “Dundalk plays a vital role in Irish Racing, staging a variety of races and staging a varied programme of flat racing, including through the winter.

Horse Racing Ireland welcomes this announcement as we have been encouraging Dundalk to undertake this work.”

Martin Collins, Chief Executive, Martin Collins Enterprises Ltd said: “Knowing the objectives of Dundalk Stadium and its ambitions for the future, we are honoured to have been chosen to undertake this project and for our continued working relationship”.

Describing the task of choosing the successful bidder as ‘one of the most difficult and challenging’ processes the Board has had to undertake,Dundalk Stadium Chief Executive, Jim Martin said: “in addition to an extensive and detailed pre-tendering process, it involved consultation with horse racing interests, including Horse Racing Ireland, and a thorough evaluation of future needs that took into account feedback and comments from trainers, jockeys and others within the horse racing community”.