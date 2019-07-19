Dundalk people are cleaner than Drogheda people!

People in Dundalk are more litter conscious than Drogheda people, if the number of litter fines issued during June is anything to go by.

19 fines were issued in the Drogheda urban area between June 1 and June 26, compared with just one in Dundalk, according to the Louth County Council Operations and Waste Management report for activity in June.

36 fines were issued in total in Louth over this period, with the other 16 issued in the remaining County wide area.

There was one fine issued for dog fouling in June in the whole County.

So far in 2019 there have been 1,369 investigations in Louth in relation to litter enforcement, with 396 fines issued.