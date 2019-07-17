Dundalk councillor Ó Murchú says Sruthan House public meeting will proceed next week

Sinn Féin general election candidate councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that the public meeting in opposition to the closure of Sruthán House respite facility will take place as arranged.

Cllr Ó Murchú said:

“While it is positive news that the HSE are re-examining the decision to close Sruthán House, we must ensure that it remains permanent open at its full capacity.

“I have spoken to numerous users of Sruthán House and their families. I urge them to come to Muirhevnamor Community Centre on 23rd July at 6.30pm to send a clear message that Sruthán House cannot close.

“Both the HSE and the Minister for Health need to be left in no doubt that Louth based services can not be sacrificed to pay for overspending in other projects.”

Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams, also welcomed the decision to defer the closure of Sruthan House calling on "all of us who support this facility to remain vigilant and focused on saving this service".



Deputy Adams said:

“The decision to close Sruthan House and the manner in which staff and residents were informed of it was unacceptable.



"Sruthan House provides an essential service for citizens with disabilities and their families. It is operated in partnership with the Irish Wheelchair Association, and provides a 24 hour respite care service for both male and females with physical and/or sensory disabilities.

"Last week I wrote to the HSE Head of Disability Services for Louth and Meath and to the Minister for Health seeking clarity on this matter and to insist that Sruthan House should not close.



"I welcome the decision to defer the decision and to 'allow for a more wide-ranging engagement with all service users and their families on the range of options available'.

The Sinn Féin TD added:

"However, this does not mean that the HSE will still not, at some point, move to close Sruthan House. It is vitally important that all of us who support this facility remain vigilant and focused on saving this service.”