Louth's Breathnach welcomes update from HSE but says 'Sruthan House must ultimately remain open'

Louth Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach, has said the HSE letter which states the decision to close Sruthan House has been "deferred", is a welcome update, but the decision to close the facility must ultimately be reversed.

Commenting from a letter from Jude O’Neill, Breathnach commented:

"I am glad the HSE has listened to the clients of Sruthan House, their families and public representatives from Louth. Sruthan House, which provides respite and holiday service for those with physical and sensory disabilities, was to be scrapped after 23 years.

"The HSE recommended clients with physical and sensory disabilities travel over 100km to avail of the same service in Sligo, Roscommon and Dublin. This would simply not be possible to many of the users of Sruthan House.”

Deputy Breathnach continued:

“I spoke in the Dáil to Minister of State for Disabilities Finian McGrath and wrote to Minister for Health Simon Harris asking them to immediately reverse this decision. I argued the Government’s inability to manage a Health Budget, should not mean the services for our most vulnerable are cut to save costs.

“The update from the HSE is to be welcomed, but the campaign will not stop until we are guaranteed Sruthan House remains open and can continue to provide respite services to clients for years to come.”