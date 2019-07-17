Meeting with HSE Head on Sruthan House closure to proceed says Louth's Fitzpatrick

Louth Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick has welcomed the decision to defer the closure of Sruthan House in Dundalk but says today's planned meeting will go ahead.

In a statement released this afternoon Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"I received an email today from the HSE regarding reversing their decision to close Sruthan House. Today’s meeting is still going to go ahead. I feel that it is a step in the right direction in order for Sruthan House to work in their full capacity.

"I intend on working closely with the patients and their families to ensure progress is made and this vital service is continued."