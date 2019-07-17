Fresh hope for Dundalk families in Sruthan House closure battle

There is fresh hope for Dundalk families who avail of the services of Sruthan House, with the news that Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick is to meet the Head of Social Care for Louth and Meath, Jude O'Neill, this afternoon. It is understood that the letters sent to service users of Sruthan House, informing them of the planned closure of the centre, came from Mr O'Neill.

In a statement issue this afternoon, Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"This afternoon I will meet with Jude O'Neill Head of Social Care for Louth and Meath and his staff to discuss the closure Sruthan House. The purpose of this meeting is to revert the HSE's decision to close this vital service. I have spoke with patients and their families who have been devastated with the news.

"A lot of patients and their families are dependant of this service as there is nothing of this kind in the area. I have arranged that patients and their families will attend this meeting to voice their concerns.

"Sruthan House provides an essential service to patients and families that really need it. Sruthan House must be protected at all costs. I will keep post an update after the meeting."