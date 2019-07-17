Closure of Sruthan House in Dundalk postponed

The decision to close Sruthan House in Dundalk has been postponed pending a review, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

In a statement released this afternoon, the HSE said:

"In response to the concerns raised, the HSE will defer the decision to cease residential provision at Sruthan House to allow for a more wide-ranging engagement with all service users and their families on the range of options available.

"This engagement will inform the design of any future service models. Over the coming weeks, the HSE will meet all service users and their families to progress this engagement following which a final decision on Sruthan House will be made."

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat this afternoon, Dundalk councillor Maeve Yore confirmed the news saying that she contacted Minister Finian McGrath this morning, who informed her that there would be an update today. She was given the confirmation a short time ago.

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick who has a meeting organised for this afternoon on the planned closure has also issued a statement. In it he said:

"I received an email today from the HSE regarding reversing their decision to close Sruthan House. Today’s meeting is still going to go ahead. I feel that it is a step in the right direction in order for Sruthan House to work in their full capacity.

"I intend on working closely with the patients and their families to ensure progress is made and this vital service is continued.

"The HSE has carefully listened to the feedback and concerns expressed by service users, their families and political representatives regarding its decision to cease the residential respite service provided at Sruthan House and replace this provision with a range of different respite options including residential."