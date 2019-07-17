Planning granted for 51 new homes in Castlebellingham

Louth County Council have granted planning permission for a new 51 home development in Castlebellingham.

The application for the new development was made in July of last year by Mr Peader McCaghey, but a decision was made just this month, following the submission of extra information to Louth County Council last month.

The new development will comprise 51 new dwellings in terraced, semi-detached and detached format, that will range in height from one to two storeys.

The development will also provide for all associated site development works, internal access roads, car parking, footpaths, cycle paths, open space, public lighting, landscaping, services and boundary treatments.

Vehicular access to the development is proposed via a new access point off the Dublin road.

The decision to grant conditional planning permission to the development was made on July 16.