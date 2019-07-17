WATCH: RTE Archives feature Dundalk Street Traders Association campaign from 2004

RTE Archives are sharing a video today from Dundalk in 2004. The feature relates to a campaign ran by the Dundalk Street Traders Association, to try and lure shoppers from Northern Ireland to the town.

As can be seen from the video, Dundalk was promoting itself as a Sterling friendly town, with shops offering exchange rates of £1 = €1.50.

It may be just 15 years ago, but the Market Square and surrounding area seems quite different to today with the fountain and the old brickwork still present at the Square.

Perhaps more interestingly, Clanbrassil Street in the video clip seems to be very busy with plenty of people on the street.

The video is an RTÉ News report broadcast on 17 July 2004. The reporter is Richard Dowling.

Have a look at the video here