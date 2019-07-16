RIP
Former Louth County Councillor Tommy Byrne passes away
RIP
Former Louth County Councillor Tommy Byrne passes away
Former Louth County Councillor Tommy Byrne has passed away today at the age of 73.
The Drogheda councillor served on Louth County Council for almost 30 years and is the father of Louth councillor James Byrne and Meath TD Thomas Byrne.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen and seven children.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dilis.
We are absolutely devastated to say that my dad, Tommy Byrne, passed away very peacefully this afternoon in the wonderful care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by us his family.— Thomas Byrne TD - Meath East (@ThomasByrneTD) July 16, 2019
Tommy was an absolute legend in soccer, in business and in politics. pic.twitter.com/7rdAG3HjsK
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on