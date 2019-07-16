Former Louth County Councillor Tommy Byrne passes away

Former Louth County Councillor Tommy Byrne has passed away today at the age of 73.

The Drogheda councillor served on Louth County Council for almost 30 years and is the father of Louth councillor James Byrne and Meath TD Thomas Byrne.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen and seven children.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dilis.