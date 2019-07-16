Irish Red Cross in Carlingford to receive over €45,000 in CLÁR funding

The Irish Red Cross branch in Carlingford is set to receive €45,824 in CLÁR funding, it has been announced today by Mr. Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development.

The Carlingford branch are one of 30 first responder organisations in rural areas set to receive this funding, €567,000 overall has been allocated to the 30 organisations, with Irish Red Cross in Carlingford being the only recipient in Louth among the awardees.

The funds are set to go towards a vehicle for the organisation.

Speaking today, Minister Ring said:

“These community-based volunteer organisations perform life-saving work. They need to have proper vehicles and equipment to make sure that they can perform their work and that’s exactly what the funding I am announcing today will provide. This support will mean that if someone gets into difficulty, these groups will be better equipped to help them."

He added:

“I’m delighted to support these community-based organisations in the vital work they do. This government supports and invests in community groups throughout the country because we recognise the invaluable contribution they make to our society.

“No one epitomises this contribution more than voluntary first responder groups. I have great respect for the volunteers that put themselves on the line in order to help others. I know that this funding will go towards keeping members of our communities safe and well.”

CLÁR provides funding for small scale capital projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation.

The programme forms part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development which was launched in January 2017.

The CLÁR programme is also an important part of the overall integrated strategy to support stronger rural economies and communities for Rural Development through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund as outlined in Project Ireland 2040.