Louth's political young guns: The first in a series of interviews with young people from Louth entering the political arena

“Criticism, you just have to get over it and keep going at it. There’s always going to be an opposition, whether you like it or not, that’s the simple way of looking at it.”

For someone who is yet to turn 16, Jamie McCourt demonstrates a wisdom beyond his years. A student at Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk, Jamie has just finished Transition Year and is about to start studying for the Leaving Cert. It was on a trip to Leinster House during TY however that his “political career” began.

“My ‘political career’ if you want to call it that,'' Jamie said laughing, “began when I started working with Cllr John McGahon for one week work experience up in Leinster House, and it kind of went from there. I actually liked it that much that I kept going and began campaigning.”

His interest in politics began a few years earlier however. “From I think 6th class”, Jamie explains, “when I started to read the news more and you’re getting to that age when you’re introduced to technology and social media.”

Jamie sees technology and social media as being great assets in accessing news and views.

“Social media has been a great outlet for young people to access political news. It’s what we go to now for everything, any information, it’s on the phone - Google, Facebook, Instagram. I started using Twitter but Facebook is my main place. People post news articles and I find it the best place to access it.”

While quite a few in politics enter the field as a result of a family member already being involved in it, for Jamie it isn't the case. “I'm my own person”, he affirms, “I wasn't influenced by family on this”.

His interest was heightened however, through his school principal, and it had an impact on the choices he selected for the Leaving Certificate.

“Two years ago Politics and Society was introduced as a Leaving Cert subject and when our new principal started in the school [Sinn Féin councillor Tomás Sharkey], I knew he was a local representative, so I approached him for advice.

“I took it as a first preference so now I will be studying History, Politics & Society, German and Business.”

Jamie's selection of subjects, including German as a foreign language gives an indication of how he is preparing himself for perhaps a career in public service.

“We have diplomats and foreign affairs so knowing a second language is now almost mandatory for young people. That will benefit future politicians.

“France and Germany - they’re the powerhouses in Europe so it would be great to have some understanding of the languages.”

Jamie's decision to join Fine Gael, in a way contradicts the perception that young people are no longer interested in mainstream politics. “It would be rare enough to find someone young that would be into politics, but there are a few people like myself around who would also share my passion for it.”

On joining Fine Gael he says: “I just went and did my own research. I've seen from our history what they’ve done. I believe that’s the best way to go.

“Fine Gael sees the importance of a healthy economy and they’ve brought the country back from where we were after the recession to where we are now.

“I don't believe there is any other party that could have done that. For young people especially coming up now, you need someone to look up to.”

He recognises that not everyone will agree with him however. “Oh of course with the opposition, everybody is going to have a go at everyone else. Its how it runs. But criticism, you just have to get over it and keep going at it.

“There’s always going to be an opposition whether you like it or not, that’s the simple way of looking at it,” he adds, sagely.

“I’m not saying other governments haven’t done good things for the country, but from where we are now standing as fastest growing economy in the EU. I think that’s down to a Fine Gael government.”

In terms of local politics, Jamie sees the experience he has gained while working with Dundalk cllr John McGahon as invaluable.

“I did work for John who is the local Fine Gael councillor and who is now running in for TD in the next General Election. I believe it's the best political insight I'll ever get. I came at the right time - It’s election year.

“So I was able to go at it canvassing, meeting people, learning how to speak to the public. I thought it was great learning for me.

“It kind of laid a political foundation for me. You're going up to doors. You're building confidence going up and talking to people, out delivering leaflets and different things.”

Jamie appreciated the reception he got from people when calling to the doors.

“They see I'm younger. I thought people were pretty nice at the doors. Obviously you get the one or two who weren’t open for the canvas.

“But like I said about opposition - people are always going to have something to say back to you. You have to take that on the chin don’t you?”

While Jamie acknowledges that not all young people are interested in politics, some of the social change brought about in the two recent referenda has engaged the interest of young people.

“For the marriage equality referendum in 2015 a lot of youth got involved in that and that’s when I started to get into politics. I was just finishing primary school at that time. Then for the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment, young people got involved and shared their views.

“Even I noticed when I was in school, people were talking about it with other students. People had their own views. People had the topic in hand. It was good to have young people’s insight into it.”

So, will we see him running in a local election in the next few years? “Well, I might be a bit young yet for the next one, but in 10 years time I'll only be 25, so who knows what will happen then?”

One can't help but get the impression that Jamie does.