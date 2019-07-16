Public meeting on closure of Sruthan House to take place in Dundalk next week

Dundalk Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú will chair a public meeting on the decision of the HSE to propose Sruthan House for closure on Tuesday July 23 at 6.30pm in Muirhevnamor Community Centre.

Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú who has been working on the families behalf spoke to the Dundalk Democrat about the planned closure of Sruthan House and why he feels an alternative solution should be found.

“A HIQA inspection last October found that residents’ well-being and welfare were maintained to a good standard, that it was well run, with a pleasant and warm environment", said Cllr Ó Murchú.

“There does not appear to be any logical reason for closing this centre and the advice of the HSE to families using this centre that they should look to Sligo, Roscommon and Dublin for alternative respite is unacceptable", he added.

“I have spoken with Gerry Adams TD on this issue and he has written to both the HSE Head of Disability Services for Louth and Meath and to the Minister for Health to seek clarity on this matter and to ensure Sruthan House does not close.

“Any plan to close this facility runs absolutely contrary to commitments which the government have made regarding respite provision in County Louth.”

“This service in Dundalk has operated for decades. The government must not remove funding from desperately needed services in Dundalk to pay for cost overruns on other projects such as Broadband and the National Children’s Hospital.”

“I have met with a number of people who are using Sruthan House for respite and I have also met with family members of service users,” Cllr Ó Murchú continued.

“I share the level of anger and outrage felt by the people I have met.It is grossly unfair that the HSE has targeted Sruthan House for closure.

“Sruthan House is an essential facility for these families. People have told me that the time they spend at Sruthan House is the only time they spend away from their family carers.

“This respite is the ‘deal’ between carers and the Government. Those who provide care for their loved ones do an enormous service to the State.

“This issue has been raised by Gerry Adams TD and Imelda Munster TD in Leinster House, with the Minister of State for Disabilities Finian McGrath and with the HSE’s Head of Social Care for CHO8.

“I believe that this decision can be reversed if the community sends a strong message to the government that it will not accept this treatment of people.

“I am asking all service users, family members and disability advocates to attend this public meeting.

“There may be other services in Dundalk in jeopardy in the future, we need to show the government that services in Dundalk cannot be reduced to fund over spends elsewhere", Cllr Ó Murchú concluded.