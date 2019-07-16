Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday July 16 2019

The death has occurred of Anne O'Neill late of Red Barns Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth and formerly of Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Anne will be sadly missed by her brothers John, Anthony, Kevin, Eugene and Brendan, her sisters Rosemary, Maura, Valerie and Pauline, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at McNally's Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Monday evening from 6pm - 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in S.S. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace