Plans afoot to convert former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath to nursing home and tourist accommodation

The former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath is set to see a major redevelopment, which includes converting part of it to a nursing home and another to tourist holiday accommodation, should a planning application lodged with Louth County Council on Friday July 12 be successful.

The application submitted by ML Quinn Construction Ltd seeks permission for the demolition of four existing structures and the partial demolition of one existing structure; as well as the change of use, conservation and extension of existing hostel buildings to a three-storey nursing home.

It also seeks to convert approximately 3.1 hectares of the site to a tourism accommodation facility comprising 51 cabin-style units and eight 'gateway pods'.

Other elements of the planning application include the conversion of existing structure into reception/café/bar; site-wide hard and soft landscape works including the re-routing of existing greenway and the provision of 144 car parking spaces.

A decision on the application is due by September 5.