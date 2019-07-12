Newly elected Cllr James Byrne to stand in Louth for Fianna Fáil in General Election

Fianna Fáil’s National Constituencies Committee has confirmed the addition of Councillor James Byrne to the General Election ticket in Louth.

Cllr Byrne will join Declan Breathnach TD as part of the General Election team to contest the next General Election.

Speaking following the announcement Cllr Byrne said:

“I am honoured to be added to the Fianna Fáil General Election ticket in Louth. I look forward to building on the strong performance of the Party in the recent local elections and securing a second seat for Fianna Fáil in the next General Election.

"I would like to thank the members for their encouragement and support and will continue to work hard for them, alongside my Council colleagues and Deputy Declan Breathnach, to ensure that the positive momentum behind the party continues to grow”.

Deputy Breathnach added:

“I am delighted that the NCC has added James to the General Election ticket. We need a strong team heading into the next General Election to fight for the people of Louth and make sure their concerns are heard and addressed.

"I look forward to working with James in the months ahead to deliver for the area of Louth and coastal Meath to secure a second Fianna Fáil seat for the constituency”.