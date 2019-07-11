Planning granted for five new homes in Dromiskin

Louth County Council have given the go ahead to MWAC Properties Ltd to demolish an existing dwelling house and build five new houses at a site at Commons Road in Dromiskin.

The application sought to develop the houses in a mix of two semi-detached and one detached unit, comprising two, three and four bedroom dwellings.

The development includes a new vehicular access to proposed development from the Commons Road as well as relocation of car parking servicing 2 neighbouring dwellings to north of the proposed development and all associated site development works.

The application was made in December 2018 and following further information received by the Council on the application on June 17, conditional planning permission was granted on July 9.