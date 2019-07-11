Garda Appeal
Gardaí in Castleblayney appeal for info after after men spotted wearing balaclavas in a car
Men understood to be driving light blue Audi A4
Gardaí in Castleblayney have made an appeal for information after three men were spotted in a car wearing balaclavas.
As reported by Northern Sound, the three men were travelling in what is understood to be a light blue Audi A4 with a 01 DL registration, and were last seen at around 4pm yesterday.
Anyone with information, or witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900.
