Ardee man Tommy to represent Ireland at World Transplant Games

Ardee man Tommy Marrett who received a living donor kidney transplant from his sister back in 2016 is set to compete for Ireland at the World Transplant Games this August.

Tommy will be competing in this year’s World Transplant Games in the 50-59 years category in the following events: Badminton Doubles (partnering with Noel Marsden; Badminton Singles; Ten Pin Bowling Singles and Petanque Singles.

This will be Tommy’s first World Games, but he is no stranger to sports and fitness as he is a 4th Dan Black Belt in Karate.

Tommy also works in Web Development and Photography. He was diagnosed in August 2016 with Goodpasture’s Syndrome Kidney Disease, where antibodies attack the kidneys, before receiving his transplant.

“I intend to compete to the best of my ability and regardless how I do I will support my team members in all there events. I expect to see a real team spirit develop and friendship’s grow which will continue throughout the year and ongoing.

"Regardless of what level you play at, just enjoy the experience. The team members will support you 100% and become more of a family than a team.”