Just 3% of new cars registered in Louth so far this year are electric

Out of the 1706 new private cars registered in Louth in the first six months of this year, just 51 are electric according to Central Statistics Office figures released yesterday.

The number of new private electric cars registered in the County in the first six months of 2019 still surpasses the total for the whole of 2018 however, with just 36 registered in Louth in 2018 in total.

51 electric cars out of 1706 represents barely 3% of the total number of private cars registered in Louth this year.

The Government's Climate Action Plan is aiming for 100% electric cars on Irish roads by 2030 which means the county has a long way to go to reach this target.

The number of private second hand cars registered so far this year in the county outstrips the number of new cars registered, with 1921 second hand private cars registered between January and June 2019.