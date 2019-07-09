Louth TD calls on Harris to reverse HSE decision to close Sruthan House

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has called on Health Minister Simon Harris to immediately reverse the HSE decision to close Sruthan House.

Sruthan House provides a respite service for people with physical and/or sensory disabilities. The centre provides twenty four hour respite care to both males and females aged 18 – 65 years old.

Located in Dundalk, the centre opens for ten days each fortnight. There is a full time person in charge and nine full-time health care workers employed in Sruthan House.

Speaking on the matter on Friday, Deputy Breathnach commented:

“I was hugely concerned today to hear from clients of Sruthan House and their family members, who received letters from the HSE saying the facility would be closed by the end of the year.

"Sruthan House is operated by the HSE in partnership with the Irish Wheelchair Association and provides a respite and holiday service for adults with physical and or sensory disabilities.”

He continued “After 23 years in existence, users and family members woke up today to learn the facility would be closed in a matter of months.

"The HSE letter recommends clients avail of similar respite services in Sligo, Roscommon and Dublin. This is a damning inditement of this Government’s management of the HSE which allows huge capital project budget overruns, leaving less resources for vital services such as Sruthan House.”

Deputy Breathnach concluded “This service is simply irreplaceable and provides an invaluable resource to its users and their families. I have requested speaking time in the Dáil next week to question the Minister on this decision and asked for it to be immediately reversed”