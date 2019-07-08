Breathnach says Louth could be in a different time zone to Down and Armagh after Brexit

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has called on the Irish & British Governments to work with the EU to ensure the Republic and the North are not operating in different time zones for 6 months of the year.

Deputy Breathnach explained “As we know, we currently move our clocks an hour forward in March to ‘Daylight Savings Time’ and an hour back in October to ‘standard time’. However, under an EU Directive, these clock changes will end, and EU member states will have to choose to either stay permanently in Daylight savings time or in standard time.”

"The problem of course", he continued, "is that after Brexit, the U.K. will not be bound by EU rules and the British Government have said they intend on keeping the bi-annual clock changes.

"Under this scenario, the Republic and the North would be in different time zones for half the year. This would cause huge disruption and confusion to communities who cross the border every day.”

He concluded by saying: “Time is ticking on the Brexit deadline, but the time zone problem has not been resolved. A workable solution must be made by all parties to ensure that border communities are not subject to the disruption of multiple clock changes throughout their daily routine.”