Gardaí reissue appeal to public for info on serious assault near Carrickmacross

Gardaí in Carrickmacross have reissued an appeal for information, following a serious assault that took place in the outskirts of the town in the early hours of Saturday morning June 1, 2019.

According to An Garda Síochána, a man in his early 50s who was walking along the Kingscourt road approximately one kilometre from Carrickmacross was subjected to a very serious assault which resulted in him requiring facial surgery.

The incident took place at approximately 1am.

To date nobody has been made amenable for this assault.

They have reissued their appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.