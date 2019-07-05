Cooley Peninsula Marine Litter Project kicks off this weekend

The Cooley Peninsula Marine Litter Project kicks off in earnest this weekend, with a clean up taking place at Rampark beach.

Thanks to a successful application for Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) funding, the Cooley community alert were able to purchase a quad and trailer to commence the project.

The aim of the project is to establish a new volunteer group and share the quad around the whole peninsula and help to clean the coastline.

According to Cllr Antóin Watters, the group meet at 2pm this Saturday to begin work with a clean up at Rampark beach, with all help welcome.