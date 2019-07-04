Number signing on in Dundalk falls by over 10% in past year

There were 430 fewer people signing on the Live Register in June 2019 in Dundalk than twelve months earlier, according to Central Statistics Office(CSO) figures released today.

This represents a fall of 10.15% on June 2018.

On a monthly basis however, the number signing on in Dundalk has risen since May 2019. 144 more people signed on in June than in May 2019, representing almost a 4% increase.

In Louth overall, there was 902 fewer people signing on in June 2019 than in June 2018, representing a fall of 10%.

Again on a monthly basis however, the number signing on increased by 358, representing an increase of 4.6%.

Ardee saw an annual fall of 7.8%, with 76 fewer signing on in June 2019 and Drogheda saw 396 fewer signing on, a decrease of 10.44%.