National Lottery research shows Louth is Luckiest EuroMillions county

The National Lottery has today revealed Ireland’s luckiest EuroMillion counties, with Louth topping the table with the most EuroMillions winners per head of population.

25 people in Louth have won almost €6,982,324 playing EuroMillions in the past 15 years, which means one in just over 5,000 people in the county has won a top prize playing EuroMillions.

Speaking on these figures, a National Lottery spokesperson said:

“One of the questions we frequently get asked here at the National Lottery, is which county is the luckiest place to buy a EuroMillions ticket.

"This is what we sought to find with these statistics. Using data from the 2016 Census combined with our own winner’s information we were able to crunch the numbers to confirm that Co. Louth is the luckiest EuroMillions County in Ireland.”

