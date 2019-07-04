Go ahead given for 142 new apartments at Inner Relief Road in Dundalk

An Bord Pleanála have granted planning permission for a Strategic Housing Development(SHD) at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk, comprising of 142 apartments.

The application for development, which is located at the Inner Relief Road near the Crowne Plaza Hotel, was made directly to An Bord Pleanála as it is a development of over 100 housing units.

The develpment consists of 142 apartments, made up of 58 one bedroom, 64 two bedroom and 20 three bedroom apartments, in five buildings ranging in height from two to five storey on a site measuring 2.16 hectares.

A crèche and community room together with parking, roadways and ancillary site works are included in the plans, as well as a new vehicular access via a roadway and new entrance off the R215 Inner Relief Road and a dedicated pedestrian/cycle link to Dublin Road (R132).