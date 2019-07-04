Resurfacing in Willow Grove in Dundalk finally begins

In welcome news for Willow Grove residents in Dundalk, the long awaited road resurfacing in the estate has started.

The roads in the estate had been in a state of disrepair but due to the fact that the estate was not under the charge of Louth County Council the local authority were not in a position to resurface the roads.

The estate was finally taken in charge in by Louth County Council in February of this year.

Welcoming the news that the resurfacing of the roads in the estate, local councillor Maria Doyle said to the Dundalk Democrat:

"It’s taken time, but I’m truly delighted to see this work take place. I promised residents of Willow Grove that I would work with them to firstly, get the estate taken in charge and secondly, to get the road resurfaced.

"The Residents Association have really done super work on highlighting their cause and setting their case."

Cllr Maria Doyle

Looking at other estates in the area coming under the charge of the local authority, Cllr Doyle added:

"I’ll continue to pursue Taking In Charge issues for other estates and residents associations.

"I want to see greater local authority investment in estates and areas where homeowners are dutifully paying their LPT(Local Property Tax) but are not seeing any investment where they live."