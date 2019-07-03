80 home development at Mount Avenue in Dundalk gets go ahead

An Bord Pleanála have granted planning permission for an 80 home development at Mount Avenue, following an appeal lodged by the applicant in February of this year.

Urban Life Developments Limited had made the original application to Louth County Council last year, but following submissions made against it, the applicant appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The application sought permission for a development at a site located at Mount Avenue, described in the application as "Farndreg, Mount Avenue and Headford , Dundalk, Co. Louth and Mount Avenue, Dundalk. Co. Louth". The location of the site is on the image above.

A total of 80 dwellings are in the proposed development, comprising 50 houses in detached, semi-detached and terraced format and ranging in height from one to two storeys and 30 apartments accommodated in two linked, three-storey apartment buildings.

Vehicular access to the development will be provided via a new access from 'Headford' Estate Road. The proposed development will also consist of improvement works to the existing junction between the Headford Estate Road and Mount Avenue, either side of the entrance and also provides for upgrade and improvement works to Mount Avenue for a distance of c. 550m towards the Castleblaney Road (R934).

These improvement works include road widening and the provision of footpaths and public lighting.