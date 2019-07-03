Louth sports clubs' assistance sought to help locate missing Liam Cosgrove Memorial Trophy

Sports clubs in Louth are being asked for their assistance in locating a trophy that was dedicated to a member of a Dunleer family following his tragic death 30 years ago.

Liam Cosgrove, a pupil at Scoil Ui Mhuirí in Dunleer, was a talented gaelic and soccer player but he died tragically at the age of 15.

The year following his death the Cosgrove family put up a trophy, the Liam Cosgrove Memorial Cup, which was played for within the company for a number of years.

In recent months however, the family have been trying to locate the trophy, but to no avail.

Colm Corrigan from LMFM has shared the family's appeal to locate the trophy (picture shared below), asking in particular that any assistance from Louth GAA clubs would be greatly appreciated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LMFM Sports Department.

That's a picture of it colm pic.twitter.com/t66HEPlWz4 — john oconnor (@OconnorRocky79) July 3, 2019