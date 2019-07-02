Tallanstown and Knockbridge among areas to see water supply disruptions from next week

Irish Water have today announced that beginning next Monday July 8, mains flushing may cause supply disruptions and discolouration to Mullacrew, Tallanstown, Louth Village, Knockbridge and surrounding areas in Co Louth.

Traffic may be disrupted as a result of the works which are scheduled to take place from 8am on July 8 until 6pm on July 19.

Irish Water recommend that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

For updates on this supply disruption, Irish Water ask that users go to the Irish Water website and enter the following reference number into the search bar on the website: LOU00005707