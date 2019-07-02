Dundalk cllr believes fast track planning undermining Louth Development Plan

Dundalk councillor Emma Coffey says she fears that current planning legislation, which is helping to fast-track large developments, is putting pressure on existing infrastructure and could potentially lead to a Celtic Tiger mindset, where houses are “being thrown-up left, right and centre”.

Cllr Coffey was reacting to news that a Strategic Housing Development application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála, seeking to build 483 new homes in Blackrock. The application, made by Kingsbridge Consultancy Limited, sidesteps the normal planning process followed by applicants as it is a development of over 100 units, which means the application can go directly to An Bord Pleanála and not Louth County Council for decision.

“My problem is that it could be the same old issues”, Cllr Coffey explained to the Dundalk Democrat.

“The pressure on the services such as water services, such as sewage services, even roads and footpaths. We already have a footpath and street lighting issue and roads issue in Blackrock.

“None of the plans, whilst they have been submitted, they’re not up on the website as yet, so we don’t know if these units are going to be built in one go, or are they going to be built on a phased basis. No one knows that.”

Cllr Coffey believes the current planning legislation, which allows for the fast-tracking of planning for developments of 100 units and over, undermines the Louth County Development Plan.

“This is Phase III lands of the [Louth County Council] Development Plan. Phase I hasn’t been filled in/allocated fully yet.” Cllr Coffey says that according to the County Development Plan, planning permission cannot be granted to Phase II or Phase III lands until all Phase I lands have been allocated.

“There’s a disconnect with what’s happening on the ground and what’s happening because of the streamlined planning permission,” Cllr Coffey continued.

“What my fear will be is, [it will be the] whole Celtic Tiger again, [where we have] houses being thrown up left, right and centre and no thought going into the structure and the social preparation within the communities that are possibly going to be directly impacted by it, that we’re going to have the same crisis again.

“What happens with this process is that it’s submitted [to An Bord Pleanála] - this is the other problem - it then goes to Louth County Council for a submission. But you only have a three-week deadline to do that. It’s nigh on impossible to get engineers’ reports, planner’s reports, councillors’ submissions, Chief Executive’s reports, done in that period of time.

“I will be making a submission in that capacity. Obviously, if someone contacts me on it and they want me to make a submission on their behalf I will be, but in my role in the process I will be making a submission.

“Because, unfortunately, what’s going to happen is the impact of this, if it is granted, the negative impact will only be seen when we have a situation when these houses are built and filled.”

“We already have two primary schools in Blackrock that are always under pressure each year in that they are oversubscribed with new pupils. St Francis has just had planning permission to get a number of prefab classrooms put in. This is going to impact that and this is just one aspect of it. The ripple effect involved is going to be huge.”

“We need a more collaborative approach with the knowledge and expertise on the ground,” Cllr Coffey concluded.

Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú also voiced his concerns on the planned development and appealed to people in the area to take a look at the proposed plans.

If people have concerns, Cllr Ó Murchú added, they need to make their voices heard by making a submission to An Bord Pleanála on the development.