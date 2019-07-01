483 new homes planned for Blackrock

A huge development of 483 new homes which includes a childcare facility, over 3 hectares of landscaped public open space on zoned amenity lands and 1.4 hectares of additional open space in the form of pocket parks and over 820 car park spaces, could be on the way to Blackrock, following a strategic housing development application lodged with Louth County Council last week.

As this is a strategic housing development the application goes straight to An Bord Pleanála, with the local authority given the opportunity, as well as individuals, to make submissions to An Bord Pleanála on the application.

The application, made by Kingsbridge Consultancy Ltd, may be inspected at backrockdundalk-shd.com

According to An Bord Pleanála's website, an application was lodged in December 2018 for 485 homes at the location by this developer. On February 13 however, An Bord Pleanála's decision on the application was that it "requires further consideration/amendment."

As of this morning, there is no indication on the Bord Pleanála website relating to this particular application/updated application for 483 homes. The application according to the Louth County Council website, says it is at a pre-validation stage and that it was lodged with the local authority last Thursday June 27.