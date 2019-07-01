Little change in latest homeless figures for Louth

162 people reported as homeless in Louth in May according to the Dept of Housing's May Homeless Report, released last week.

This is down one from the previous high of 163 recorded in April.

The only counties in Ireland which reported higher numbers are Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Kildare.

The Homelessness Report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded three people as homeless, down from four the previous month, and Cavan recorded eleven - the same figure recorded in April.

15 families presented as homeless in the North East in May, down from 18 in April.