Teenager dies after getting into difficulty at Louth beach

A teenage girl, who got into difficulty in the water at Seapoint Beach near Termonfeckin in Louth this afternoon, has died.

According to RTE, emergency services, including a lifeboat from Clogherhead RNLI, were alerted that a swimmer was in difficulty shortly before 3pm and another lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter began a search.

The 14-year-old girl was recovered from the water and flown to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but she passed away from her injuries this evening.

Speaking this evening, a member of the local coastguard said:

"Clogherhead coast guard unit would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the teenage girl who passed away this evening following a tragic accident at Termonfeckin beach today.

"Please remember if you spot anybody in trouble in the water please call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard."

Local councillor Tom Cunningham has expressed the sense of heartbreak of many at the tragic news.

"We have heard the terrible tragic news from Seapoint Beach this afternoon.

"Like everyone else in the country she was enjoying the good weather, spending time with her friends."

He added: "Being a father of three girls, one of them close to this girls age, I can’t imagine what this family is going through. It is heartbreaking even to think about it. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."