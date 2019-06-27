106 bed nursing home at Old Golf Links Blackrock moves one step closer

A decision on an application to build a 106 bed nursing home at Knockshee on the Old Golf Links Road looks to be one step closer, following the receipt of further information sought by Louth County Council on the proposed development.

Arbortree Investments Limited made the application in September 2018, seeking permission to construct an elderly care centre consisting of a two storey, 106 bed nursing home, a two storey apartment structure containing 12 two-bed assisted living units and, a single storey laundry/utility structure (centralising storage and services regarding the other two structures) and all ancillary site works.

Louth County Council sought further information on the development on November 19 2018. This was provided on June 18, meaning a decision on the application is now due by July 15.