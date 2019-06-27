JOBS: Local building firm recruiting for number of roles

Meegan Builders (Castleblayney) Ltd. are currently recruiting for a number of positions.

The construction firm are interested in hearing from:

- Carpenters

- Concrete Workers/Finishers

- Engineers – Senior and Junior positions

- Pavers

- Pipe Layers

- Plant Mechanic/Small Tools

- Quantity Surveyors/Estimators

- Scaffolders Advanced and Basic

- Skilled Ground Workers

- Previous experience is essential

Must be able to work on your own initiative

Locations: Louth/Monaghan

To register your interest please forward your CV to: info@meeganbuilders.ie

Or Contact: Meegan Builders (Castleblayney) Ltd., Broomfield, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan

Tel: +353 (0) 42 9743594

Closing Date for applications: Friday, July 5th, 2019