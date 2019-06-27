SPONSORED CONTENT
JOBS: Local building firm recruiting for number of roles
Meegan Builders (Castleblayney) Ltd. are currently recruiting for a number of positions.
The construction firm are interested in hearing from:
- Carpenters
- Concrete Workers/Finishers
- Engineers – Senior and Junior positions
- Pavers
- Pipe Layers
- Plant Mechanic/Small Tools
- Quantity Surveyors/Estimators
- Scaffolders Advanced and Basic
- Skilled Ground Workers
- Previous experience is essential
Must be able to work on your own initiative
Locations: Louth/Monaghan
To register your interest please forward your CV to: info@meeganbuilders.ie
Or Contact: Meegan Builders (Castleblayney) Ltd., Broomfield, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan
Tel: +353 (0) 42 9743594
Closing Date for applications: Friday, July 5th, 2019
