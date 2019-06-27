114 apartments planned for site at junction of Avenue Rd and Hill St in Dundalk

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for 114 new apartments at Connolly's Field in Dundalk. The site is located at the junction of the Avenue Road and Hill Street.

The applicant is Sprucetree Park Limited and they are seeking permission for 114 apartments, retail and associated site works.

The case is due to be decided by August 21 2019.

Planning applications for housing developments of more than 100 residential unit can be made directly to An Bord Pleanála and are called Strategic Housing Developments (SHD)

Members of Louth County Council have voiced their concerns in recent months over SHD's for various reasons. Among concerns voiced by local councillors in relation to previous SHD's, were that they could potentially be used by some developers to re-apply for developments which had already been rejected by Louth County Council; issues around traffic in already built up areas; and that the timeline in which local representatives can make submissions on an application is too short.