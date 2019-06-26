Pizza Pizza Records to host free summer festival in Dundalk

The Big Slice is a free entry all-day event on Saturday, July 13 hosted by Pizza Pizza Records which aims to bring together some diverse music and culture to the Spirit Store, Dundalk.

Pizza Pizza Records say they have curated this two-stage line-up specially "to include artists that we really love and we are really excited about having involved".

The organisers said: "We hope that this will be an event that we can grow and turn into an annual celebration to bring something special to Dundalk that everyone can get involved in."

The line up for the event is as follows:

"The Bonk | Junior Brother | Myles Manley | The Mary Wallopers | Lemoncello | Junk Drawer | Orwell's 84 | Arco Arena | The Sea Legs Collective | Pizza Pizza Records DJs"

The organisers added:

"The Big Slice begins in the morning with antiques, vinyl and clothes market held with some Pizza Pizza Records DJs setting the atmosphere while you browse through the diverse treasures that the fantastic collectors are bringing to Dundalk with them.

"If you have little ones, ‘Little Fine Artists’ will be running an art workshop that focuses on ‘encouraging kids to use their imagination, to be confidently creative and to play’. This is run by Hilary O’Mahony who studied fine art at the National College of Art and Design in Dublin and has since exhibited extensively throughout Ireland and the UK, as well as exhibitions in France and Nepal. She has also worked for various learning and engagement programmes, including Tate's School and Teachers programme and Whitechapel Gallery's education programme, in London (www.facebook.com/pg/littlefineartists).

"You couldn’t have an event called ‘The Big Slice’ without having some za on the quay, so with that in mind, there will be freshly cooked pizza available from the wonderful ‘Coke Lane Pizza’ throughout the day. This is something that we are very excited about, as Coke lane have an extensive range of Pizzas to accommodate everyone's dietary needs (www.facebook.com/cokelanepizza/) "

For more details see the Facebook Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/1143942555794141/