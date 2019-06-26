Daft.ie House Price Report Q2 2019
House price report shows fall in house prices in Louth
The average house price is now €215,000, 38% below peak levels, according to the Daft.ie House Price Report Q2 2019, released today.
In Louth, prices in the second quarter of 2019 were 1% lower than a year previously, compared to a fall of 3% seen a year ago.
The average number of transactions of new homes in Louth in the second three months of 2019 was 440, up 90% on the same period last year.
A snapshot of asking prices in Louth in the second quarter of 2019 is as follows:
- One bedroom apartment - €92,000 - down 2.3%
- Two bedroom terraced house - €119,000 - down 3.7%
- Three bedrooms semi-detached house - €159,000 - down 6.4%
- Four bedroom bungalow - €315,000 - up 0.4%
- Five bedroom detached house - €347,000 - up 4.2%
Nationally, housing prices in the second quarter of 2019 were 3.7% higher than a year previously, the lowest rate of inflation since late 2013. Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, said:
“The steady improvement in construction activity is finally converting into housing market outcomes. More properties were put up for sale in May than in any single month since early 2008."
