Jim Roe of 1957 All Ireland winning Louth team passes away

Staff Reporter

The Louth 1957 team

Local gaels are mourning the passing of a member of the legendary Louth 1957 All Ireland winning team, with the news that Jim Roe has passed away.

The Ardee man was a member of the team that defeated Cork 1-9 to 1-7 in that historic final at Croke Park in September 1957.

He passed away peacefully at home. The beloved husband of Josephine and loving father of Catriona, Maura, Brian, Kieran and Shane and cherished grandad to James, Dilly, Madeleine and Padraig. 

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Cathy and Theresa, sisters-in-law Bridie, Kathleen, Margaret and Sr. Briege, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.