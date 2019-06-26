Jim Roe of 1957 All Ireland winning Louth team passes away

Local gaels are mourning the passing of a member of the legendary Louth 1957 All Ireland winning team, with the news that Jim Roe has passed away.

The Ardee man was a member of the team that defeated Cork 1-9 to 1-7 in that historic final at Croke Park in September 1957.

Sad to hear the news of the passing of another of the @louthgaa 1957 greats, Jim Roe.

Interviewed him for a number of radio programmes in recent years, always very generous with his time, and a gentleman to deal with. Ar dheis de go raibh anam. — Colm Corrigan (@CorriganColm) June 26, 2019

He passed away peacefully at home. The beloved husband of Josephine and loving father of Catriona, Maura, Brian, Kieran and Shane and cherished grandad to James, Dilly, Madeleine and Padraig.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Cathy and Theresa, sisters-in-law Bridie, Kathleen, Margaret and Sr. Briege, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.