Louth Co Co to withdraw CPO on Halliday Mills as local developer set to take over

Halliday Mills(the old Ard Dealgan complex on Quay Street) looks to be finally set for redevelopment this year, with a local developer set to purchase and redevelop the site.

Members hears at the Louth County Council July meeting that a local developer, who has a history of delivering on jobs in the area, has approached the owners of Halliday Mills with the intention to purchase and redevelop the complex.

Director of Services Aoife Lawler, was responding to a query from Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú, who had asked for an update on how the Council’s intended Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) on the site was progressing and if finance would be available.

Ms Lawler told those present at the meeting that due diligence was underway and that once it was confirmed with the Council that the site was being sold, it would withdraw the CPO.